Keith Lockhart's Pops Playlist

Sunday, May 11, 2025

7:00pm

On the program:

Jerry Grey-Leo Wood-Arthur H. Gibbs, arr. Sammy Nestico - Runnin' Wild

Eric Maschwitz-Manning Sherwin, arr. Don Sebesky - A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square

F.W. Meacham, arr. Don Sebesky - American Patrol

Jerome Kern - Mark Twain: Portrait for Orchestra

Felix Mendelssohn - Hebrides Overture

Aaron Copland - El Salón México

John Williams - Hymn to New England

John Philip Sousa - The National Game March

Traditional, arr Sammy Nestico - Good Swing Wenceslas

Ottorino Resphighi - Adoration of the Magi, from Three Botticelli Pictures

Leroy Anderson - Sleigh Ride

Richard Rodgers, arr. Paul Whiteman/Hans Spialek - Slaughter on Tenth Avenue

John Kander/Fred Ebb, arr. Douglas Besterman - All That Jazz, from Chicago

John Williams - Suite from Star Wars: Episode VII, The Force Awakens