Keith Lockhart's Pops Playlist
Celebrating 30 years as the conductor of the Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart tells the stories behind his recordings with the Pops, from tributes to Glenn Miller and Richard Rodgers to the inimitable film scores of John Williams!
Sunday, May 11, 2025
7:00pm
To learn more about Keith Lockhart's 30th anniversary season, visit the Boston Pops.
On the program:
Jerry Grey-Leo Wood-Arthur H. Gibbs, arr. Sammy Nestico - Runnin' Wild
Eric Maschwitz-Manning Sherwin, arr. Don Sebesky - A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square
F.W. Meacham, arr. Don Sebesky - American Patrol
Jerome Kern - Mark Twain: Portrait for Orchestra
Felix Mendelssohn - Hebrides Overture
Aaron Copland - El Salón México
John Williams - Hymn to New England
John Philip Sousa - The National Game March
Traditional, arr Sammy Nestico - Good Swing Wenceslas
Ottorino Resphighi - Adoration of the Magi, from Three Botticelli Pictures
Leroy Anderson - Sleigh Ride
Richard Rodgers, arr. Paul Whiteman/Hans Spialek - Slaughter on Tenth Avenue
John Kander/Fred Ebb, arr. Douglas Besterman - All That Jazz, from Chicago
John Williams - Suite from Star Wars: Episode VII, The Force Awakens