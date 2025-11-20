© 2025
Amsterdam Sinfonietta

  • Pianist Beatrice Rana sitting at the piano, smiling
    The Bach Hour
    Beatrice Rana's Bach Concertos
    On The Bach Hour, Rana describes the origin of her passion for Bach's music as she grew up in southern Italy, and Philippe Herreweghe conducts the Cantata No. 29, "Wir danken dir, Gott."