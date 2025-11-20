Beatrice Rana's Bach Concertos
On The Bach Hour, Rana describes the origin of her passion for Bach's music as she grew up in southern Italy, and Philippe Herreweghe conducts the Cantata No. 29, "Wir danken dir, Gott."
On the program:
Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E, BWV 1053: II. Siciliano - Beatrice Rana, piano and director, Amsterdam Sinfonietta
Cantata BWV 29 Wir danken dir, Gott (translation) - Deborah York soprano, Ingeborg Danz, alto, Mark Padmore, tenor, Peter Kooy, baritone, Collegium Vocale Gent, Phillipe Herreweghe, conductor
Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor, BWV 1052 - Beatrice Rana, piano and director, Amsterdam Sinfonietta