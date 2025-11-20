© 2025
The Bach Hour
Beatrice Rana's Bach Concertos

Published November 20, 2025 at 6:12 AM EST
Pianist Beatrice Rana sitting at the piano, smiling
Simon Fowler
/
Warner Classics
Beatrice Rana

On The Bach Hour, Rana describes the origin of her passion for Bach's music as she grew up in southern Italy, and Philippe Herreweghe conducts the Cantata No. 29, "Wir danken dir, Gott."

On the program:

Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E, BWV 1053: II. Siciliano - Beatrice Rana, piano and director, Amsterdam Sinfonietta

Cantata BWV 29 Wir danken dir, Gott (translation) - Deborah York soprano, Ingeborg Danz, alto, Mark Padmore, tenor, Peter Kooy, baritone, Collegium Vocale Gent, Phillipe Herreweghe, conductor

Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor, BWV 1052 - Beatrice Rana, piano and director, Amsterdam Sinfonietta

