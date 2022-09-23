© 2022
Andrés Orozco-Estrada

  • Andrés Orozco-Estrada conducting.
    Orozco-Estrada’s BSO Debut
    Colombian conductor Andrés Orozco-Estrada leads the Boston Symphony for the first time in a rich program that includes Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 18 with soloist Emanuel Ax.