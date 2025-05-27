© 2025
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Orozco-Estrada Conducts Dvořák’s “New World” at Tanglewood

Published August 8, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
A collage of the two artists against leafy green backgrounds. Joshua Bell smolders at the camera, and Andrés Orozco-Estrada looks off camera and smiles widely.
Richard Ascroft: Bell; Martin Sigmund: Orozco-Estrada
Violinist Joshua Bell and conductor Andrés Orozco-Estrada

Friday, August 8, 2025
8:00 PM

Colombian conductor Andrés Orozco-Estrada, principal conductor of the RAI National Symphony Orchestra in Italy, makes his Tanglewood debut conducting Dvořák’s much-beloved Symphony No. 9, From the New World. The inimitable Joshua Bell, who has performed at Tanglewood every year since 1989, is the soloist in Lalo’s spirited Symphonie espagnole.

Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor
Joshua Bell, violin

Édouard LALO Symphonie espagnole
Antonín DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9, From the New World

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

