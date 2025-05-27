Orozco-Estrada Conducts Dvořák’s “New World” at Tanglewood

Friday, August 8, 2025

8:00 PM

Colombian conductor Andrés Orozco-Estrada, principal conductor of the RAI National Symphony Orchestra in Italy, makes his Tanglewood debut conducting Dvořák’s much-beloved Symphony No. 9, From the New World. The inimitable Joshua Bell, who has performed at Tanglewood every year since 1989, is the soloist in Lalo’s spirited Symphonie espagnole.

Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor

Joshua Bell, violin

Édouard LALO Symphonie espagnole

Antonín DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9, From the New World

