Orozco-Estrada Conducts Dvořák’s “New World” at Tanglewood
Friday, August 8, 2025
8:00 PM
Colombian conductor Andrés Orozco-Estrada, principal conductor of the RAI National Symphony Orchestra in Italy, makes his Tanglewood debut conducting Dvořák’s much-beloved Symphony No. 9, From the New World. The inimitable Joshua Bell, who has performed at Tanglewood every year since 1989, is the soloist in Lalo’s spirited Symphonie espagnole.
Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor
Joshua Bell, violin
Édouard LALO Symphonie espagnole
Antonín DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9, From the New World
