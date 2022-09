Orozco-Estrada’s BSO Debut

Saturday, October 15, 2022

8:00 PM

Colombian conductor Andrés Orozco-Estrada leads the Boston Symphony for the first time in a rich program that includes Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 18 with soloist Emanuel Ax.

Andrés Orozco-Estrada, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

Peter TCHAIKOVSKY Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy after Shakespeare

Wolfgang MOZART Piano Concerto No. 18

Béla BARTÓK The Miraculous Mandarin Suite

Georges ENESCU Romanian Rhapsody No. 1