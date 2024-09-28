© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Copland, Barber, and Simon Kick Off the BSO 24-25 Season

Published September 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM EDT
A view from the orchestra, looking over a sea of sheet music and stands. Andris Nelsons stands on a podium with his arms in the air. Behind him, a see of audience members and the vastness of Symphony Hall.
Robert Torres
Andris Nelsons conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Hall.

Saturday, September 28, 2024
8:00 PM

The Boston Symphony Orchestra launches its 2024-25 season with an all-American program led by Music Director Andris Nelsons, including works by critically-acclaimed composer Sarah Kirkland Snider and inaugural BSO Composer Chair Carlos Simon. Also, BSO Principal Clarinet William R. Hudgins is the soloist in Aaron Copland’s delightful Clarinet Concerto, contrasted with Samuel Barber’s soulful Adagio for Strings.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
William R. Hudgins, violin

Sarah Kirkland SNIDER Forward into Light
Aaron COPLAND Clarinet Concerto
Samuel BARBER Adagio for Strings
Carlos SIMON Wake Up: A Concerto for Orchestra

