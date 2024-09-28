Copland, Barber, and Simon Kick Off the BSO 24-25 Season

Saturday, September 28, 2024

8:00 PM

The Boston Symphony Orchestra launches its 2024-25 season with an all-American program led by Music Director Andris Nelsons, including works by critically-acclaimed composer Sarah Kirkland Snider and inaugural BSO Composer Chair Carlos Simon. Also, BSO Principal Clarinet William R. Hudgins is the soloist in Aaron Copland’s delightful Clarinet Concerto, contrasted with Samuel Barber’s soulful Adagio for Strings.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

William R. Hudgins, violin

Sarah Kirkland SNIDER Forward into Light

Aaron COPLAND Clarinet Concerto

Samuel BARBER Adagio for Strings

Carlos SIMON Wake Up: A Concerto for Orchestra