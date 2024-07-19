Instant Replay: 063

This series highlights our favorite music of the moment – discoveries we’ve made when we’re at home cooking or cleaning, at the office, or out and about. Classical or otherwise, old, new, or just really cool, these are the tracks we’ve had on repeat this month. Find a cumulative playlist at the end of this post. Happy listening!

Bada-Bada — Shiva

Sai Patel

I came across Bada-Bada completely by happenstance a couple weeks ago and have not been able to stop thinking about them (some might say I'm obsessed)! Turns out Québec City was hosting a music festival the week I decided to drive up and this French trance jazz group was one of the bookings. I always feel very lucky when my first introduction to an artist is catching them live and this first introduction was incredible. They create what I want to call a consistent and deep ambient aesthetic with an evolving form in each of their pieces. They are the perfect soundtrack for those days when you want to keep still and watch the world move around you.

Katy Perry — A Cup of Coffee

Julia Marcus

I recently came to the scary realization that One of the Boys, Katy Perry's first studio album under her stage name, came out 16 years ago. How?? I remember listening to that CD when it came out! It feels like only yesterday I was listening to it on my dad's Walkman, sitting on the school bus and lip syncing along for an imaginary audience.

Well, it turns out Katy Perry rereleased "One of the Boys" last summer for it's 15th anniversary with TWO bonus tracks! This song's been my latest ear worm, particularly the part at the end where she sings "I stood in line without you."

Brandi Carlile — Right on Time

Ailin Thomas

I love Brandi Carlile. I am not a concert person, but I seriously considered driving the three hours to Tanglewood to see her this past month. I still regret that I did not. Her 7th album shows her growth as a songwriter, the poetic nature of her lyrics, and the power within her voice. "Right on Time" might not be the typical summer bop, but it is exactly what I need after a long, hot day.

Lillian Castillo — Ride the Cyclone: Sugar Cloud

Katie Ladrigan

This little musical's been around for a few years now, but I just discovered it in April, and added just about the entire soundtrack to my jam-out playlist. This one starts a little slow, but when the guitar kicks up the tempo, the dance party begins—and after a couple of listens, I can't help but sing along EVERY time!

Augustin Hadelich, Orion Weiss -- Kroll: Banjo and Fiddle

Kendall Todd

We love violinist Augustin Hadelich at WCRB (not least because he often records in our Fraser Performance Studio). He’s a stellar player, with a keen ear for detail and the ability to make any piece of music absolutely soar. Case in point: Banjo and Fiddle, recently released as a single from Hadelich’s upcoming recording “American Road Trip,” with pianist Orion Weiss, is a fun and flashy bluegrass-inflected romp that feels as effortless as it is a rollicking good time. I can’t stop listening to it.

Caroline Polachek — Starburned and Unkissed

Phil Jones

I Saw The TV Glow is one of the most wonderful and strange movies I've ever seen. I can't say much without giving away some gut wrenching twists, but it perfectly captures the feeling of sleeping over at your best friend's and waking up at 3 AM with "Nick at Nite" blaring in the living room, circa 1996. The soundtrack is next level. It's stacked top to bottom with indie rock superstars, brightest among them Caroline Polachek. "Starburned and Unkissed" gets shockingly, refreshingly loud, shouting into the void in hopes of bringing a lover back across an ocean, or reaching a self that's been buried deep under a mountain of doubt. It's a head banger, a barn burner, and deeply relatable to anyone who's ever navigated being away from someone they love.

Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond — Parade: All the Wasted Time

Jamie Kmak

I had a little too much fun helping out with the Broadway Today! Tanglewood show on Saturday, July 6th. I haven’t kept up with musicals recently, so I totally missed the Parade revival. Thankfully the Boston Pops put it on my radar, and I’m always a sucker for a Broadway ballad.

Amber Mark — Lovely Day

Laura Carlo

I first became aware of Amber Mark's phenomenal voice during the early days of the Covid pandemic and shutdown. She began releasing covers of songs she had long admired, calling her project Covered-19. And this year alone, she has released three new covers. My favorite is her reimagining of Bill Withers' superhit "Lovely Day."

Takashi Yoshimatsu, Sachio Fujioka, Manchester Camerata, Kyoko Tabe — Yoshimatsu: Piano Concerto: Allegro

Will Peacock

Lately, I can’t get enough of the Japanese composer Takashi Yoshimatsu. While not a household name by any means, Yoshimatsu writes stunningly beautiful music that threads Eastern and Western aesthetics in a remarkably refreshing and original way, while often incorporating elements that evoke birds and nature. His Piano Concerto in particular is exceptionally evocative, conjuring running water, chirping birds, and fluttering wings, all while capturing my full attention throughout its entirety. It’s a true instant replay for me!

Errollyn Wallen — beehive

Emily Marvosh

I've been reading Errollyn Wallen's memoir Becoming a Composer, a fascinating peek into her process with chapters as varied and wide-ranging as her contemporary classical works.

She calls her songs pop, but doesn't like the term "crossover." Beehive's tongue-in-cheek groove has been stuck in my head. You can find other versions, but I love Wallen's own original recording.

—————————

Enjoy this month's Instant Replay, and then check out the entire playlist here.