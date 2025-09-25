Morning Edition's Classical Concert Preview

In Boston's rich classical music landscape, Herz and McCreath shine an audio spotlight on Boston Baroque's opening program, Oct. 11 & 12. Christian Curnyn conducts music by Bach, Rameau, and Handel, along with a rarely heard work by Ferrandini, sung by mezzo-soprano Meridian Prall.

Second in the discussion is cellist Yo-Yo Ma's performance of all of Bach's Suites for Solo Cello, presented by Celebrity Series of Boston, on Nov. 21. Beyond the audience at Symphony Hall, Celebrity Series is making the performance available via live stream at over 20 locations throughout Massachusetts.

Finally, Andris Nelsons leads the first program of the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 145th season, featuring Mozart's Symphony No. 41, the "Jupiter" Symphony, and Richard Strauss's Ein Heldenleben, or A Hero's Life. Performances take place on Sep. 25, 26, and 27, the last of which is broadcast live on CRB.