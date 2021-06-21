The Roiling River of a Bach Cantata
On The Bach Hour, the power of water and its spiritual dimensions are at the heart of Bach's Cantata No. 7, led by John Eliot Gardiner, and harpist Catrin Finch performs the composer's Italian Concerto.
On the program:
Italian Concerto, BWV 971 - Catrin Finch, harp
Cantata BWV 7 Christ unser Herr zum Jordan kam (translation) - Wilke te Brummelstroete, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Dietrich Henschel, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor
Brandenburg Concerto No. 11 (arr. Bruce Haynes after BWV 35 and 1063) - Montreal Baroque Band, Eric Milnes, conductor