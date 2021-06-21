© 2023
Classical Radio Boston
The Bach Hour
The Roiling River of a Bach Cantata

Published June 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
Whitewater River
Anne Nygård
/
Unsplash
River Jordan

On The Bach Hour, the power of water and its spiritual dimensions are at the heart of Bach's Cantata No. 7, led by John Eliot Gardiner, and harpist Catrin Finch performs the composer's Italian Concerto.

On the program:

Italian Concerto, BWV 971 - Catrin Finch, harp

Cantata BWV 7 Christ unser Herr zum Jordan kam (translation) - Wilke te Brummelstroete, alto;  Paul Agnew, tenor;  Dietrich Henschel, bass;  Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 11 (arr. Bruce Haynes after BWV 35 and 1063) - Montreal Baroque Band, Eric Milnes, conductor

The Bach Hour Catrin FinchJohn Eliot GardinerEric MilnesMontreal Baroque BandJohann Sebastian Bach