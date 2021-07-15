Bach's Fifth Brandenburg, from Edinburgh

On the program:

Three-Part Inventions: No. 12 in A, BWV 798, No. 3 in D, BWV 789, No. 4 in D minor, BWV 790, and No. 8 in F, BWV 794 - Janine Jansen, violin; Maxim Rysanov, viola

Cantata BWV 186 Ärgre dich, o Seele, nicht (translation) - Miah Persson, soprano; Robin Blaze, alto; Makoto Sakurada, tenor; Peter Kooy, bass; Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, BWV 1050 - Dunedin Consort, John Butt, conductor