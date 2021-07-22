© 2023
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
The Bach Hour
Bahrami Plays Bach in Leipzig

Published July 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
Gewandhaus, Leipzig
Jens Gerber
/
Gewandhaus Orchestra of Leipzig
Gewandhaus, Leipzig

In a performance at the Gewandhaus in Leipzig, Germany, Iranian-born pianist Ramin Bahrami is the soloist in Bach's emotionally probing D minor concerto.

On the program:

Italian Concerto, BWV 971 - Peter Blanchette and Peter Michelini, archguitars

Cantata BWV 45 Es ist dir gesagt, Mensch, was gut ist (translation) - Robin Tyson, alto; Christoph Genz, tenor; Brindley Sherratt, bass; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor, BWV 1052 - Ramin Bahrami, piano; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Riccardo Chailly, conductor  

Johann Sebastian Bach John Eliot Gardiner Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Ramin Bahrami Riccardo Chailly