The Tectonic Forces of Bach's Cantata 101
On The Bach Hour, destruction on a Biblical scale is the foundation of music that grapples with mysteries and uncertainties as relevant today as in the composer's time.
On the program:
Gamba Sonata in G minor, BWV 1029 - Steven Isserlis, cello; Richard Egarr, harpsichord
Cantata BWV 101 Nimm von uns, Herr, du treuer Gott (translation) - Caroline Stam, soprano; Michael Chance, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra & Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor
Contrapuncti I, IV, & IX, from The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (arr. Frackenpohl) - Canadian Brass