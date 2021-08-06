© 2023
The Tectonic Forces of Bach's Cantata 101

Published August 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
"Destruction of the Temples at Jerusalem"
Nicolas Poussin
/
Kunsthistorisches Museum
The Destruction of the Temple at Jerusalm

On The Bach Hour, destruction on a Biblical scale is the foundation of music that grapples with mysteries and uncertainties as relevant today as in the composer's time.

On the program:

Gamba Sonata in G minor, BWV 1029 - Steven Isserlis, cello; Richard Egarr, harpsichord

Cantata BWV 101 Nimm von uns, Herr, du treuer Gott (translation) - Caroline Stam, soprano; Michael Chance, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra & Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Contrapuncti I, IV, & IX, from The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (arr. Frackenpohl) - Canadian Brass  

Tags
The Bach Hour Richard EgarrSteven IsserlisCanadian BrassTon KoopmanJohann Sebastian Bach