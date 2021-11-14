© 2023
The Bach Hour

Bach's Mighty Fortress, for the Reformation

Published October 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Schlosskirche Wittenberg, or All Saints Church, in an external three-quarter view under imposing cloudy skies
Schlosskirche Wittenberg

On The Bach Hour, a song by Martin Luther that helped change the world is the foundation of Bach's Cantata No. 80, and the Dunedin Consort performs the Brandenburg Concerto No. 6.

On the program:

Chorale Prelude on Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, BWV 720 - Christopher Herrick, organ (Metzler Organ at the Jesuit Church, Lucerne, Switzerland)

Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott (Martin Luther, harm. J.S. Bach) - Chamber Choir of Europe, Nicol Matt, conductor

Cantata BWV 80 Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott (translation) - Joanne Lunn, soprano;  William Towers, alto;  James Gilchrist, tenor;  Peter Harvey, bass;  Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-flat, BWV 1051 - Dunedin Consort, John Butt, director

Chorale Prelude on Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, BWV 720, arr. Samuil Feinberg - Martin Roscoe, piano

