The Horn's Rich Colors and Deep Meaning in Bach

On the program:

Ich ruf' zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 639 - Lisa Batiashvili, violin; Radio Symphony Orchestra of Berlin, Nikoloz Rachveli, conductor

Cantata BWV 52 Falsche Welt, dir trau ich nicht! (translation) - Gillian Keith, soprano; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Concerto for Horn and Strings in E-flat, after BWV 169, 49, and 1053 - Radek Baborák, horn; Berlin Baroque Soloists

selections from the Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach - Daniil Trifonov, piano