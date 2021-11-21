© 2023
The Bach Hour
The Horn's Rich Colors and Deep Meaning in Bach

Published November 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
On The Bach Hour, the composer harnesses the mellow lyricism, the astonishing power, and even the historical roots of the horn in his Cantata 52, and horn soloist Radek Baborák brings the instrument's dynamism to a concerto originally for harpsichord.

On the program:

Ich ruf' zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 639 - Lisa Batiashvili, violin; Radio Symphony Orchestra of Berlin, Nikoloz Rachveli, conductor

Cantata BWV 52 Falsche Welt, dir trau ich nicht! (translation) - Gillian Keith, soprano; Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

Concerto for Horn and Strings in E-flat, after BWV 169, 49, and 1053 - Radek Baborák, horn; Berlin Baroque Soloists

selections from the Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach - Daniil Trifonov, piano

