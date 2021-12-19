The Quiet Meditation of Part 2 of Bach's Christmas Oratorio
On the Bach Hour, angels bring shepherds through the night to a scene of peaceful warmth in the second of Bach's six-part narrative for the season, in a concert performance led by Nikolaus Harnoncourt.
On the program:
Canonic Variations on Vom Himmel hoch da komm' ich her, BWV 769 - Anton Heiler, organ (Fisk organ, Opus 46, at Memorial Church, Harvard University)
Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part II (translation) - Christine Schäfer, soprano; Bernarda Fink, alto; Werner Güra, tenor (Evangelist); Gerald Finley, bass; Arnold Schoenberg Choir and Concentus Musicus of Vienna, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor
Choral Variations on Vom Himmel hoch da komm' ich her, BWV 769 (arr. Igor Stravinsky) - Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Seiji Ozawa, conductor