The Quiet Meditation of Part 2 of Bach's Christmas Oratorio

On the program:

Canonic Variations on Vom Himmel hoch da komm' ich her, BWV 769 - Anton Heiler, organ (Fisk organ, Opus 46, at Memorial Church, Harvard University)

Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part II (translation) - Christine Schäfer, soprano; Bernarda Fink, alto; Werner Güra, tenor (Evangelist); Gerald Finley, bass; Arnold Schoenberg Choir and Concentus Musicus of Vienna, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor

Choral Variations on Vom Himmel hoch da komm' ich her, BWV 769 (arr. Igor Stravinsky) - Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Seiji Ozawa, conductor