The Sound of Light, in Part 5 of Bach's Christmas Oratorio
On The Bach Hour, the fifth of the composer's six-part narrative for the season reveals a fearsome terror and the calm radiance that counters that threat.
On the program:
Prelude and Fugue in G, BWV 541 - Hans Fagius, organ (Nils-Olof Berg organ of the Mission Church Uppsala, Sweden)
Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part V (translation) - Christine Schäfer, soprano; Bernarda Fink, alto; Werner Güra, tenor (Evangelist); Christian Gerhaher, bass; Arnold Schoenberg Choir and Concentus Musicus of Vienna, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor
Orchestral Suite No. 3, BWV 1068 - Ensemble Sonnerie, Monica Huggett, director
Vom Himmel hoch, da komm ich her BWV 606 (trans. Max Reger) - Markus Becker, piano