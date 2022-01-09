© 2023
The Bach Hour

The Sound of Light, in Part 5 of Bach's Christmas Oratorio

Published December 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
On The Bach Hour, the fifth of the composer's six-part narrative for the season reveals a fearsome terror and the calm radiance that counters that threat.

On the program:

Prelude and Fugue in G, BWV 541 - Hans Fagius, organ (Nils-Olof Berg organ of the Mission Church Uppsala, Sweden)

Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248, Part V (translation) - Christine Schäfer, soprano;  Bernarda Fink, alto;  Werner Güra, tenor (Evangelist);  Christian Gerhaher, bass;  Arnold Schoenberg Choir and Concentus Musicus of Vienna, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor

Orchestral Suite No. 3, BWV 1068 - Ensemble Sonnerie, Monica Huggett, director

Vom Himmel hoch, da komm ich her BWV 606 (trans. Max Reger) - Markus Becker, piano

The Bach Hour Hans FagiusNikolaus HarnoncourtMonica HuggettMarkus BeckerJohann Sebastian Bach