A Rich Tapestry in Bach's Art of the Fugue
On The Bach Hour, the Academy for Ancient Music Berlin brings vibrant textures and colors to the composer's ultimate musical statement in counterpoint, and John Eliot Gardiner conducts the Cantata No. 181, confronting "light-minded, frivolous spirits."
On the program:
Toccata, Adagio & Fugue in C, BWV 564 - Gerhard Weinberger, organ (St. Martin's Church, Groningen, the Netherlands)
Cantata BWV 181 Leichtgesinnte Flattergeister (translation) - James Gilchrist, tenor; Stephan Loges, bass; English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor
Contrapunctus 1-4, 7, Canon 16, and Contrapunctus 9 from The Art of the Fugue, BWV 1080 - Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin