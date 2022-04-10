© 2022
The Bach Hour

Harry Christophers on Bach's "St. Matthew Passion," Part Two

Published March 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Conductor Harry Christophers leading the Handel and Haydn Society at Symphony Hall
Stu Rosner
/
Handel and Haydn Society
Harry Christophers

On The Bach Hour, the Artistic Director of the Handel and Haydn Society offers his insights into the emotionally devastating final part of one of the composer's most powerful masterpieces.

On the program:

St. Matthew Passion:  highlights of Part Two (translation) - Anthony Rolfe Johnson, Evangelist (tenor);  Andreas Schmidt, Jesus (baritone);  Ann Monoyios and Barbara Bonney, soprano;  Anne Sofie von Otter, contralto;  Michael Chance, countertenor;  Howard Crook, tenor;  Monteverdi Choir, London Oratory Junior Choir, and English Baroque Soloists, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor

The Bach Hour Harry ChristophersHandel and Haydn SocietyEnglish Baroque SoloistsJohn Eliot GardinerJohann Sebastian Bach