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The Bach Hour
The Bach Hour

Mahan Esfahani and Bach's First Masterpieces

Published July 19, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani
Kaja Smith
Mahan Esfahani

On The Bach Hour, the Prague-based harpsichordist reveals the astonishing creative force embedded in Bach's Toccatas, and Ton Koopman directs the Cantata 187.

On the program:

Fugue in E-flat, BWV 552-2, "St. Anne" - Fretwork

Cantata BWV 187 Es wartet alles auf dich (translation) - Sandrine Piau, soprano; Bogna Bartosz, alto; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Choir and Orchestra, Ton Koopman, conductor

Toccata in F-sharp minor, BWV 910 - Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord

Concerto in D minor for Two Violins, BWV 1043 - Isabelle Faust and Bernhard Forck, violins; Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin

Tags
The Bach Hour Johann Sebastian BachFretworkAkademie fur Alte Musik BerlinMahan EsfahaniAmsterdam Baroque Choir and OrchestraTon Koopman