The Sun and Shield of Bach's Cantata 79
On The Bach Hour, Ton Koopman conducts music that reflects both the inspiration and defiance of the composer's community, and the American Bach Soloists perform the Brandenburg Concerto No. 1.
On the program:
French Suite No. 3 in B minor, BWV 814 - Murray Perahia
Cantata BWV 79, Gott der Herr ist Sonn und Schild (translation) - Sandrine Piau, soprano; Bogna Bartosz, alto; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra & Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor
Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046 - American Bach Soloists, Jeffrey Thomas, conductor