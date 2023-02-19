© 2023
The Bach Hour

Bach's Beacon of Joy, through Rilling's Prism

Published February 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Conductor Helmut Rilling
Michael Latz
/
Michael Latz
Helmut Rilling

On The Bach Hour, Helmut Rilling conducts the composer's Cantata No. 84 and selections from the Mass in B minor, and guitarist Jason Vieaux and German Brass each offer distinctive interpretations in two of Bach's instrumental works.

On the program:

Prelude, Fugue, and Allegro in E-flat, BWV 998 (trans. D major) - Jason Vieaux, guitar

Cantata BWV 84 Ich bin vergnügt mit meinem Glücke (translation) - Arleen Auger, soprano; Gächinger Kantorei Stuttgart, Württenberg Chamber Orchestra, Helmuth Rilling, conductor

Mass in B minor, BWV 232: 4. Gloria in excelsis Deo, 5. Et in terra pax, 6. Laudamus te, 7. Gratias agimus tibi - Gächinger Kantorei Stuttgart, Bach Collegium Stuttgart, Helmuth Rilling, conductor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G, BWV 1048 (arr. Crespo and Höfs) - German Brass

Tags
The Bach Hour Johann Sebastian BachJason VieauxHelmut RillingGerman Brass