Bach's Beacon of Joy, through Rilling's Prism

On the program:

Prelude, Fugue, and Allegro in E-flat, BWV 998 (trans. D major) - Jason Vieaux, guitar

Cantata BWV 84 Ich bin vergnügt mit meinem Glücke (translation) - Arleen Auger, soprano; Gächinger Kantorei Stuttgart, Württenberg Chamber Orchestra, Helmuth Rilling, conductor

Mass in B minor, BWV 232: 4. Gloria in excelsis Deo, 5. Et in terra pax, 6. Laudamus te, 7. Gratias agimus tibi - Gächinger Kantorei Stuttgart, Bach Collegium Stuttgart, Helmuth Rilling, conductor

Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G, BWV 1048 (arr. Crespo and Höfs) - German Brass

