Tanya Gabrielian's Bach Remix

On the program:

Suite in E, BWV 1006a: III. Gavotte en Rondeu - Elizabeth Farr, lute-harpsichord

Cantata BWV 97 In allen meinen Taten (translation) - Sandrine Piau, soprano; Bogna Bartosz, alto; James Gilchrist, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Violin Sonata No. 3 in C, BWV 1005 (trans. Bach, Saint-Saëns, and Cardelús) - Tanya Gabrielian, piano