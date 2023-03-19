Tanya Gabrielian's Bach Remix
On The Bach Hour, transcriptions by three different composers come together in one piece for piano, and Ton Koopman conducts the composer's Cantata 97.
On the program:
Suite in E, BWV 1006a: III. Gavotte en Rondeu - Elizabeth Farr, lute-harpsichord
Cantata BWV 97 In allen meinen Taten (translation) - Sandrine Piau, soprano; Bogna Bartosz, alto; James Gilchrist, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor
Violin Sonata No. 3 in C, BWV 1005 (trans. Bach, Saint-Saëns, and Cardelús) - Tanya Gabrielian, piano