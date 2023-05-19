© 2023
The Bach Hour

Nelson Freire and the Poetry of Bach

Published May 19, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT
Nelson Freire
Gregory Favre
/
Decca
Nelson Freire

On The Bach Hour, the warmth and intimacy of the late Brazilian pianist's artistry illuminate the English Suite No. 3.

On the program:

Prelude in G minor, BWV 535 - Nelson Freire, piano

Cantata BWV 37 Wer da glaubet und getauft wird (translation) - Sybilla Rubens, soprano; Bernhard Landauer, alto; Christoph Pregardien, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Chorale Prelude: Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern, BWV 739 - Christopher Herrick, organ (Metzler organ at the Stadtkirche, Zoflingen, Switzerland)

English Suite No. 3 in G minor, BWV 808 - Nelson Freire, piano

Brandenburg Concerto No. 2, BWV 1047 - Dunedin Consort, John Butt, conductor

The Bach Hour Johann Sebastian BachTon KoopmanAmsterdam Baroque Choir and OrchestraNelson FreireDunedin ConsortJohn Butt