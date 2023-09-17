Leon Fleisher and Bach's Chaconne

On the program:

Contrapunctus I, from The Art of the Fugue - Emerson String Quartet

Cantata BWV 33 Allein zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ (translation) - Franziska Gottwald, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Allein zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 1100 - Hans Fagius, organ (1728 Cahman instrument at Leufsta Bruk, Sweden)

"Sheep May Safely Graze," from Cantata BWV 208 (arr. Petri) - Leon Fleisher, piano

Chaconne, after the Violin Partita No. 2, BWV 1004 (Etude No. 5 for the Left Hand, arr. Brahms) - Leon Fleisher, piano

Hear an interview with Leon Fleisher, recorded at Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.