Leon Fleisher and Bach's Chaconne
On The Bach Hour, the late, legendary pianist brings years of personal and artistic insight to an arrangement of one of Bach's most emotionally challenging works.
On the program:
Contrapunctus I, from The Art of the Fugue - Emerson String Quartet
Cantata BWV 33 Allein zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ (translation) - Franziska Gottwald, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor
Allein zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 1100 - Hans Fagius, organ (1728 Cahman instrument at Leufsta Bruk, Sweden)
"Sheep May Safely Graze," from Cantata BWV 208 (arr. Petri) - Leon Fleisher, piano
Chaconne, after the Violin Partita No. 2, BWV 1004 (Etude No. 5 for the Left Hand, arr. Brahms) - Leon Fleisher, piano
Hear an interview with Leon Fleisher, recorded at Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.