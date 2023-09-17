© 2023
The Bach Hour
Leon Fleisher and Bach's Chaconne

Published September 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Leon Fleisher
Joanne Savio
Leon Fleisher

On The Bach Hour, the late, legendary pianist brings years of personal and artistic insight to an arrangement of one of Bach's most emotionally challenging works.

On the program:

Contrapunctus I, from The Art of the Fugue - Emerson String Quartet

Cantata BWV 33 Allein zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ (translation) - Franziska Gottwald, alto; Paul Agnew, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Allein zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ, BWV 1100 - Hans Fagius, organ (1728 Cahman instrument at Leufsta Bruk, Sweden)

"Sheep May Safely Graze," from Cantata BWV 208 (arr. Petri) - Leon Fleisher, piano

Chaconne, after the Violin Partita No. 2, BWV 1004 (Etude No. 5 for the Left Hand, arr. Brahms) - Leon Fleisher, piano

Hear an interview with Leon Fleisher, recorded at Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Tags
The Bach Hour Emerson String QuartetAmsterdam Baroque Choir and OrchestraHans FagiusLeon FleisherJohann Sebastian Bach