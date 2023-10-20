© 2023
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
The Bach Hour

Isabelle Faust and Bach's Third Partita

Published October 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
Violinist Isabelle Faust, holding her instrument in front of her while looking at the viewer
Felix Broede
/
Opus 3 Artists
Isabelle Faust

On The Bach Hour, harmonic solidity and quicksilver brilliance come together in the hands of the German violinist, and Sigiswald Kuijken directs the Cantata No. 180, revealing a pathway from darkness to light.

On the program:

Chorale Prelude Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele, BWV 645 - Craig F. Humber, organ (Silbermann organ at St. Peter's Church, Freiburg, Germany)

Partita No. 3 in E for Solo Violin, BWV 1006 - Isabelle Faust, violin

Cantata BWV 180, Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele (translation) - Sophie Karthäuser, soprano; Petra Noskaiová, alto; Christoph Genz, tenor; Dominik Wörner, bass; La Petite Bande, Sigiswald Kuijken, conductor

