Isabelle Faust and Bach's Third Partita
On The Bach Hour, harmonic solidity and quicksilver brilliance come together in the hands of the German violinist, and Sigiswald Kuijken directs the Cantata No. 180, revealing a pathway from darkness to light.
On the program:
Chorale Prelude Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele, BWV 645 - Craig F. Humber, organ (Silbermann organ at St. Peter's Church, Freiburg, Germany)
Partita No. 3 in E for Solo Violin, BWV 1006 - Isabelle Faust, violin
Cantata BWV 180, Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele (translation) - Sophie Karthäuser, soprano; Petra Noskaiová, alto; Christoph Genz, tenor; Dominik Wörner, bass; La Petite Bande, Sigiswald Kuijken, conductor