Pieter Wispelwey Plays Bach

Published August 2, 2024 at 10:48 AM EDT
On The Bach Hour, the Dutch cellist talks with host Brian McCreath about the composer's suites for solo cello, and Ton Koopman leads Amsterdam Baroque in the Cantata No. 140, "Wachet auf."

On the program:

Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 645 (arr. Sir Granville Bantock) - Jonathan Plowright, piano

Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 for solo cello - Pieter Wispelwey, cello

Cantata BWV 140 Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (translation) - Sandrine Piau, soprano;  James Gilchrist, tenor;  Klaus Mertens, bass;  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Watch a documentary about Pieter Wispelwey's recording of Bach's Cello Suite:

