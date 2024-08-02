Pieter Wispelwey Plays Bach
On The Bach Hour, the Dutch cellist talks with host Brian McCreath about the composer's suites for solo cello, and Ton Koopman leads Amsterdam Baroque in the Cantata No. 140, "Wachet auf."
On the program:
Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 645 (arr. Sir Granville Bantock) - Jonathan Plowright, piano
Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 for solo cello - Pieter Wispelwey, cello
Cantata BWV 140 Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (translation) - Sandrine Piau, soprano; James Gilchrist, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor
Watch a documentary about Pieter Wispelwey's recording of Bach's Cello Suite: