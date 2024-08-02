Pieter Wispelwey Plays Bach

On the program:

Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 645 (arr. Sir Granville Bantock) - Jonathan Plowright, piano

Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 for solo cello - Pieter Wispelwey, cello

Cantata BWV 140 Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (translation) - Sandrine Piau, soprano; James Gilchrist, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Ton Koopman, conductor

Watch a documentary about Pieter Wispelwey's recording of Bach's Cello Suite: