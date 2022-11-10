© 2022
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Shostakovich’s Dark Meditations, with Skride and the BSO

Published November 10, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST
Baiba Skride
Marco Borggreve
/

Saturday, January 28, 2023
8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, January 30

Latvian violinist Baiba Skride returns to the Boston Symphony for Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 2, and Andris Nelsons conducts in the world premiere of Steven Mackey’s Concerto for Curved Space as well as Brahms’ Symphony No. 4.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Baiba Skride, violin

Steven MACKEY Concerto for Curved Space, for orchestra (world premiere)
SHOSTAKOVICH Violin Concerto No. 2
BRAHMS Symphony No. 4

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Baiba SkrideAndris NelsonsBoston Symphony Orchestra