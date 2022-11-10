Shostakovich’s Dark Meditations, with Skride and the BSO

Saturday, January 28, 2023

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, January 30

Latvian violinist Baiba Skride returns to the Boston Symphony for Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 2, and Andris Nelsons conducts in the world premiere of Steven Mackey’s Concerto for Curved Space as well as Brahms’ Symphony No. 4.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Baiba Skride, violin

Steven MACKEY Concerto for Curved Space, for orchestra (world premiere)

SHOSTAKOVICH Violin Concerto No. 2

BRAHMS Symphony No. 4