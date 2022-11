Saturday, April 29, 2023

8:00 PM

Encore broadcast on Monday, May 1

Renowned South Korean pianist Seong-Jin Cho is the soloist in Maurice Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G, and Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony in Caroline Shaw’s meditative Punctum and Stravinsky’s Petrushka.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Caroline SHAW Punctum

RAVEL Piano Concerto in G

STRAVINSKY Petrushka (1947 version)