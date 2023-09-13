Adès and Gerstein Celebrate Ligeti's 100th Birthday
Saturday, November 18, 2023
8:00 PM
Conductor Thomas Adès and pianist Kirill Gerstein celebrate the centennial of Hungarian composer György Ligeti with his kaleidoscopic Piano Concerto, and Adès leads the BSO in his own highly-acclaimed Tevot, Stravinsky’s elegant ballet score Orpheus, and Franz Liszt’s stormy symphonic poem Les Préludes.
Thomas Adès, conductor
Kirill Gerstein, piano
Franz LISZT Les Préludes
György LIGETI Piano Concerto
Igor STRAVINSKY Orpheus
Thomas ADÈS Tevot