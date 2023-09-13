Adès and Gerstein Celebrate Ligeti's 100th Birthday

Saturday, November 18, 2023

8:00 PM

Conductor Thomas Adès and pianist Kirill Gerstein celebrate the centennial of Hungarian composer György Ligeti with his kaleidoscopic Piano Concerto, and Adès leads the BSO in his own highly-acclaimed Tevot, Stravinsky’s elegant ballet score Orpheus, and Franz Liszt’s stormy symphonic poem Les Préludes.

Thomas Adès, conductor

Kirill Gerstein, piano

Franz LISZT Les Préludes

György LIGETI Piano Concerto

Igor STRAVINSKY Orpheus

Thomas ADÈS Tevot