The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Adès and Gerstein Celebrate Ligeti's 100th Birthday

Published September 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT
A collage of conductor Thomas Adès and pianist Kirill Gerstein. On the left, an action shot of Adès conducting. He has his arms raised with one hand holding a baton and the other reaching out, as if he's trying to carry the sound of the orchestra. He wears a black polo against a black background. On the right, Gerstein looks over his shoulder at the camera, smiling softly. He's wearing a white dress shirt that's unbuttoned at the top with a black blazer. He stands against a cream-colored wall.
Adès: Askonas Holt; Gerstein: Marco Borggreve
Conductor Thomas Adès; pianist Kirill Gerstein

Saturday, November 18, 2023
8:00 PM

Conductor Thomas Adès and pianist Kirill Gerstein celebrate the centennial of Hungarian composer György Ligeti with his kaleidoscopic Piano Concerto, and Adès leads the BSO in his own highly-acclaimed Tevot, Stravinsky’s elegant ballet score Orpheus, and Franz Liszt’s stormy symphonic poem Les Préludes.

Thomas Adès, conductor 
Kirill Gerstein, piano

Franz LISZT Les Préludes 
György LIGETI Piano Concerto
Igor STRAVINSKY Orpheus 
Thomas ADÈS Tevot

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Thomas AdesKirill GersteinFranz LisztGyorgy LigetiIgor StravinskyBoston Symphony Orchestra