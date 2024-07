Friday, August 9, 2024

8:00 PM

Kirill Gerstein is the soloist in Rachmaninoff’s passionate and technically daunting Piano Concerto No. 3, and Alan Gilbert leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Stravinsky’s exhilarating - and timeless - “The Rite of Spring.”

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Alan Gilbert, conductor

Kirill Gerstein, piano

Sergei RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 3

Igor STRAVINSKY The Rite of Spring