Saturday, February 15, 2025

8:00 PM

Herbert Blomstedt, one of the masters of the art of conducting for over seven decades, returns to lead the BSO in Franz Schubert's light-hearted, cheerful Symphony No. 6, composed when he was 20, as well as the First Symphony by Johannes Brahms.

Herbert Blomstedt, conductor

Franz SCHUBERT Symphony No. 6

Johannes BRAHMS Symphony No. 1