Saturday, February 22, 2025

8:00 PM

Isabelle Faust and Alan Gilbert return for Stravinsky’s bracing, wry Violin Concerto. Bracketing Stravinsky’s concerto are two Joseph Haydn works from early and late in his symphonic career.

Alan Gilbert, conductor

Isabelle Faust, violin

Joseph HAYDN Symphony No. 48, Marie Therese

Igor STRAVINSKY Violin Concerto

HAYDN Symphony No. 99