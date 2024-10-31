"Revolución diamantina" with The Crossing, Giancarlo Guerrero, & Alban Gerhardt

Saturday, March 1, 2025

8:00 PM

Acclaimed Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz wrote her ballet score Revolución diamantina with Mexican writer Cristina Rivera Garza. The piece explores the powerful Mexican feminist “Glitter Revolution” campaign to highlight an epidemic of violence against women. Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky wonderfully depicts love’s passion and an infernal whirlwind in his tone poem Francesca da Rimini, and, Alban Gerhardt is soloist in the composer’s charming Variations on a Rococo Theme.

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Alban Gerhardt, cello

The Crossing

Donald Nally, Artistic Director

Gabriela ORTIZ Revolución diamantina

Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Variations on a Rococo Theme, for cello and orchestra

TCHAIKOVSKY Francesca da Rimini