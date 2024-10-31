© 2024
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

"Revolución diamantina" with The Crossing, Giancarlo Guerrero, & Alban Gerhardt

Published March 1, 2025 at 8:00 PM EST
The members of The Crossing stand in tall grass with a beautiful mountainside behind them. They all face the camera, expressionless.
Kevin Vondrak
The Crossing

Saturday, March 1, 2025
8:00 PM

Acclaimed Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz wrote her ballet score Revolución diamantina with Mexican writer Cristina Rivera Garza. The piece explores the powerful Mexican feminist “Glitter Revolution” campaign to highlight an epidemic of violence against women. Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky wonderfully depicts love’s passion and an infernal whirlwind in his tone poem Francesca da Rimini, and, Alban Gerhardt is soloist in the composer’s charming Variations on a Rococo Theme.

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor
Alban Gerhardt, cello
The Crossing 
 Donald Nally, Artistic Director

Gabriela ORTIZ Revolución diamantina
Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Variations on a Rococo Theme, for cello and orchestra
TCHAIKOVSKY Francesca da Rimini

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra The CrossingGabriela OrtizPiotr Ilyich TchaikovskyAlban GerhardtGiancarlo GuerreroBoston Symphony OrchestraDonald Nally