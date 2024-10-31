© 2024
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Stutzmann Conducts Stravinksy’s "The Firebird"

Published February 8, 2025 at 8:00 PM EST
Nathalie Stutzmann wears an orange leather jacket and shimmering, multicolored earrings. She has a curly brown bob and light brown eyes. She leans forward and folds her hands around her baton. Veronika Eberle wears a checkered halter dress and dark red lipstick. Her long brown hair is pulled over one shoulder and she has blue eyes. She looks to the left of frame, holding her violin in front of her.
Copyright Simon Fowler: Stutzmann; Louie Thain: Eberle
Conductor Nathalie Stutzmann and violinist Veronika Eberle

Saturday, February 8, 2025
8:00 PM

French conductor Nathalie Stutzmann makes her Boston Symphony Orchestra debut in a program that begins Beethoven’s towering Violin Concerto, with soloist Veronika Eberle in her Symphony Hall debut, followed by Ravel's Alborada del gracioso and the suite from Stravinsky’s ballet The Firebird, a Russian folk tale of heroism, magic, and renewal that vaulted the composer to the forefront of modern music.

Nathalie Stutzmann, conductor
Veronika Eberle, violin

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Violin Concerto
Maurice RAVEL Alborada del gracioso
Igor STRAVINSKY The Firebird (1919 suite)

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Nathalie StutzmannVeronika EberleIgor StravinskyMaurice RavelLudwig van BeethovenBoston Symphony Orchestra