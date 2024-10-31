Stutzmann Conducts Stravinksy’s "The Firebird"
Saturday, February 8, 2025
8:00 PM
French conductor Nathalie Stutzmann makes her Boston Symphony Orchestra debut in a program that begins Beethoven’s towering Violin Concerto, with soloist Veronika Eberle in her Symphony Hall debut, followed by Ravel's Alborada del gracioso and the suite from Stravinsky’s ballet The Firebird, a Russian folk tale of heroism, magic, and renewal that vaulted the composer to the forefront of modern music.
Nathalie Stutzmann, conductor
Veronika Eberle, violin
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Violin Concerto
Maurice RAVEL Alborada del gracioso
Igor STRAVINSKY The Firebird (1919 suite)