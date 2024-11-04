© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Elgar’s Violin Concerto with Frank Peter Zimmermann

Published April 5, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Frank Peter Zimmerman holds his violin close to him and glances to the left of frame. He wears a silky black concert shirt. He has dark hair and light blue eyes.
Irène Zandel
Frank Peter Zimmerman

Saturday, April 5, 2025
8:00 PM

Dima Slobodeniouk leads three works, all notable for their proximity to wartime. Edward Elgar’s Violin Concerto can be seen in retrospect as an idyllic calm before the storm of World War I. Adolphus Hailstork’s Lachrymosa: 1919 explores the Red Summer of 1919, a deadly backlash against Black American prosperity in the wake of the war. Stravinsky’s Symphony in Three Movements was the composer’s dark reaction to the universal devastation of World War II.

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin

Adolphus HAILSTORK Lachrymosa: 1919
Igor STRAVINSKY Symphony in Three Movements
Edward ELGAR Violin Concerto

