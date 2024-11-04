Elgar’s Violin Concerto with Frank Peter Zimmermann

Saturday, April 5, 2025

8:00 PM

Dima Slobodeniouk leads three works, all notable for their proximity to wartime. Edward Elgar’s Violin Concerto can be seen in retrospect as an idyllic calm before the storm of World War I. Adolphus Hailstork’s Lachrymosa: 1919 explores the Red Summer of 1919, a deadly backlash against Black American prosperity in the wake of the war. Stravinsky’s Symphony in Three Movements was the composer’s dark reaction to the universal devastation of World War II.

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor

Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin

Adolphus HAILSTORK Lachrymosa: 1919

Igor STRAVINSKY Symphony in Three Movements

Edward ELGAR Violin Concerto