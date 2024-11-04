Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto & Bernstein Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story"
Saturday, March 15, 2025
8:00 PM
Guest conductor Teddy Abrams leads the BSO and soloist Ray Chen in Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, the first work the composer completed after his separation from his disastrous marriage. 120 years later, Michael Tilson Thomas lovingly set three of Walt Whitman poems about longing and belonging for baritone and orchestra. Leonard Bernstein’s star-crossed lovers closes the program in an iconic love letter to New York.
Teddy Abrams, conductor
Ray Chen, violin
Dashon Burton, baritone
Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto
Michael TILSON THOMAS Whitman Songs
Leonard BERNSTEIN Symphonic Dances from West Side Story