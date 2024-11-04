© 2024
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto & Bernstein Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story"

Published March 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Teddy Abrams has glasses and short curly hair. He stands in front of a wall painted with peach and pink stripes and smiles softly at the camera. Dashon Burton has an afro and a beard. He stands outside in the sun and smiles widely at the camera. Ray Chen wears his black hair in a quiff, and stands holding his violin in the playing position. He poses in front of ornate, golden wallpaper, and stares down the camera.
Chris Witzke: Abrams; Hunter Hart: Burton; John Mac: Chen
Composer Teddy Abrams, singer Dashon Burton, and violinist Ray Chen

Saturday, March 15, 2025
8:00 PM

Guest conductor Teddy Abrams leads the BSO and soloist Ray Chen in Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, the first work the composer completed after his separation from his disastrous marriage. 120 years later, Michael Tilson Thomas lovingly set three of Walt Whitman poems about longing and belonging for baritone and orchestra. Leonard Bernstein’s star-crossed lovers closes the program in an iconic love letter to New York.

Teddy Abrams, conductor
Ray Chen, violin
Dashon Burton, baritone

Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto
Michael TILSON THOMAS Whitman Songs
Leonard BERNSTEIN Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

Teddy Abrams, Dashon Burton, Ray Chen, Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Leonard Bernstein, Michael Tilson Thomas, Boston Symphony Orchestra