© 2025
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Puccini’s “Tosca,” Live from Tanglewood!

Published July 19, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
From left to right: Seok Jong Baek, Kristine Opolais, and Bryn Terfel
From left to right: Seok Jong Baek, Kristine Opolais, and Bryn Terfel

Saturday, July 19, 2025
8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and a cast of phenomenal singers bring Puccini’s operatic tale of love and treachery, “Tosca,” to the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood. Floria Tosca, driven by jealousy and love, struggles to save her lover, painter Mario Cavaradossi, from the sadistic chief of police, Baron Scarpia.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Kristine Opolais, soprano (Tosca)
Seok Jong Baek, tenor (Cavaradossi)
Bryn Terfel, baritone (Scarpia)
Patrick Carfizzi, bass-baritone (Sacristan)
Neal Ferreira, tenor (Spoletta)
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
 James Burton, conductor

Giacomo PUCCINI Tosca

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Giacomo PucciniTanglewoodSeok Jong BaekKristine OpolaisBryn TerfelPatrick CarfizziNeal FerreiraTanglewood Festival ChorusTanglewood