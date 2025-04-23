Puccini’s “Tosca,” Live from Tanglewood!
Saturday, July 19, 2025
8:00 PM
Andris Nelsons, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and a cast of phenomenal singers bring Puccini’s operatic tale of love and treachery, “Tosca,” to the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood. Floria Tosca, driven by jealousy and love, struggles to save her lover, painter Mario Cavaradossi, from the sadistic chief of police, Baron Scarpia.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Kristine Opolais, soprano (Tosca)
Seok Jong Baek, tenor (Cavaradossi)
Bryn Terfel, baritone (Scarpia)
Patrick Carfizzi, bass-baritone (Sacristan)
Neal Ferreira, tenor (Spoletta)
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
James Burton, conductor
Giacomo PUCCINI Tosca
