Puccini’s “Tosca,” Live from Tanglewood!

Saturday, July 19, 2025

8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and a cast of phenomenal singers bring Puccini’s operatic tale of love and treachery, “Tosca,” to the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood. Floria Tosca, driven by jealousy and love, struggles to save her lover, painter Mario Cavaradossi, from the sadistic chief of police, Baron Scarpia.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Kristine Opolais, soprano (Tosca)

Seok Jong Baek, tenor (Cavaradossi)

Bryn Terfel, baritone (Scarpia)

Patrick Carfizzi, bass-baritone (Sacristan)

Neal Ferreira, tenor (Spoletta)

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

Giacomo PUCCINI Tosca

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.