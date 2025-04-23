The BSO Performs Sibelius, with Salonen and Kuusisto

Sunday, July 13, 2025

7:00 PM

Conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a program featuring Sibelius’s only concerto, performed by Finnish compatriot Pekka Kuusisto, a work byGabriella Smith that portrays the sizzling sand and pounding surf of Point Reyes, California, and Sibelius’s Symphony No. 5.

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

Pekka Kuusisto, violin

Gabriella SMITH Tumblebird Contrails

Jean SIBELIUS Violin Concerto

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5

