The BSO Performs Sibelius, with Salonen and Kuusisto
Sunday, July 13, 2025
7:00 PM
Conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a program featuring Sibelius’s only concerto, performed by Finnish compatriot Pekka Kuusisto, a work byGabriella Smith that portrays the sizzling sand and pounding surf of Point Reyes, California, and Sibelius’s Symphony No. 5.
Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor
Pekka Kuusisto, violin
Gabriella SMITH Tumblebird Contrails
Jean SIBELIUS Violin Concerto
SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5
