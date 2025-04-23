© 2025
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

The BSO Performs Sibelius, with Salonen and Kuusisto

Published July 13, 2025 at 7:00 PM EDT
Esa-Pekka Salonen and Pekka Kuusisto, side by side. Both wears dark jackets and have short, blonde hair.
© Andrew Eccles: Salonen; Bård Gundersen: Kuusisto
Conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen and pianist Pekka Kuusisto

Sunday, July 13, 2025
7:00 PM

Conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a program featuring Sibelius’s only concerto, performed by Finnish compatriot Pekka Kuusisto, a work byGabriella Smith that portrays the sizzling sand and pounding surf of Point Reyes, California, and Sibelius’s Symphony No. 5.

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor
Pekka Kuusisto, violin

Gabriella SMITH Tumblebird Contrails
Jean SIBELIUS Violin Concerto
SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Esa-Pekka SalonenPekka KuusistoTanglewoodBoston Symphony OrchestraGabriella SmithJean Sibelius