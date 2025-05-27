© 2025
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

“Beethoven for Three” at Tanglewood

Published August 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM EDT
All three gentlemen wear blue suit jackets with colorful pocket squares. They stand shoulder to shoulder in an old brick building, smiling at the camera.
Nigel Parry
From left to right: Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, and Leonidas Kavakos

Sunday, August 3, 2025
7:00 PM

In a highlight of the season, a star-studded piano quartet comprised of pianist Emanuel Ax, violinist Leonidas Kavakos, violist Antoine Tamestit, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma perform a special Shed concert of Beethoven’s music. This concert is a sequel to an all-Beethoven chamber program performed by Kavakos, Ma, and Ax in 2023 to a sold-out Shed.

Leonidas Kavakos, violin
Antoine Tamestit, viola
Yo-Yo Ma, cello
Emanuel Ax, piano

All-BEETHOVEN program
Leonore Overture No. 3 (trans. Shai Wosner)
Trio No. 4 in B-flat for piano, violin, and cello, Op. 11
Symphony No. 3, Eroica (trans. Shai Wosner)

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

