“Beethoven for Three” at Tanglewood
Sunday, August 3, 2025
7:00 PM
In a highlight of the season, a star-studded piano quartet comprised of pianist Emanuel Ax, violinist Leonidas Kavakos, violist Antoine Tamestit, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma perform a special Shed concert of Beethoven’s music. This concert is a sequel to an all-Beethoven chamber program performed by Kavakos, Ma, and Ax in 2023 to a sold-out Shed.
Leonidas Kavakos, violin
Antoine Tamestit, viola
Yo-Yo Ma, cello
Emanuel Ax, piano
All-BEETHOVEN program
Leonore Overture No. 3 (trans. Shai Wosner)
Trio No. 4 in B-flat for piano, violin, and cello, Op. 11
Symphony No. 3, Eroica (trans. Shai Wosner)
For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.