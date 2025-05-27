“Beethoven for Three” at Tanglewood

Sunday, August 3, 2025

7:00 PM

In a highlight of the season, a star-studded piano quartet comprised of pianist Emanuel Ax, violinist Leonidas Kavakos, violist Antoine Tamestit, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma perform a special Shed concert of Beethoven’s music. This concert is a sequel to an all-Beethoven chamber program performed by Kavakos, Ma, and Ax in 2023 to a sold-out Shed.

Leonidas Kavakos, violin

Antoine Tamestit, viola

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Emanuel Ax, piano

All-BEETHOVEN program

Leonore Overture No. 3 (trans. Shai Wosner)

Trio No. 4 in B-flat for piano, violin, and cello, Op. 11

Symphony No. 3, Eroica (trans. Shai Wosner)

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.