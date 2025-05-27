© 2025
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Earl Lee Leads the BSO in Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy”

Published August 24, 2025 at 7:00 PM EDT
Earl Lee
BSO Press Office
Earl Lee

Sunday, August 24, 2025
7:00 PM

For the BSO’s final performance of the Tanglewood season, Earl Lee conducts Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, with soloists Federica Lombardi, Isabel Signoret, Pene Pati, and Ryan Speedo Green and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. The concert begins with the world premiere of Words and Prayers of My Fathers by BSO Composer Chair Carlos Simon, commissioned by the BSO and conducted by BSO Choral Director James Burton.

Earl Lee, conductor
James Burton, conductor (Simon)
Federica Lombardi, soprano
Isabel Signoret, mezzo-soprano
Pene Pati, tenor
Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Carlos SIMON Words and Prayers of My Fathers (world premiere; BSO commission)
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Earl LeeJames BurtonTanglewood Festival ChorusRyan Speedo GreenTanglewoodLudwig van BeethovenBoston Symphony Orchestra