Earl Lee Leads the BSO in Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy”

Sunday, August 24, 2025

7:00 PM

For the BSO’s final performance of the Tanglewood season, Earl Lee conducts Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, with soloists Federica Lombardi, Isabel Signoret, Pene Pati, and Ryan Speedo Green and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. The concert begins with the world premiere of Words and Prayers of My Fathers by BSO Composer Chair Carlos Simon, commissioned by the BSO and conducted by BSO Choral Director James Burton.

Earl Lee, conductor

James Burton, conductor (Simon)

Federica Lombardi, soprano

Isabel Signoret, mezzo-soprano

Pene Pati, tenor

Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Carlos SIMON Words and Prayers of My Fathers (world premiere; BSO commission)

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9

