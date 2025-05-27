Handler’s Boston Symphony Debut with Hadelich, at Tanglewood
Saturday, August 16, 2025
8:00 PM
BSO Assistant Conductor Anna Handler makes her Tanglewood and BSO debuts, conducting three major works from the Western classical tradition: Brahms’s Tragic Overture, Schumann’s Symphony No. 4, and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with GRAMMY-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich.
Anna Handler, conductor
Augustin Hadelich, violin
Johannes BRAHMS Tragic Overture
Robert SCHUMANN Symphony No. 4
Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto
