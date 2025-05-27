© 2025
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Handler’s Boston Symphony Debut with Hadelich, at Tanglewood

Published August 16, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Hadelich and Handler both wear concert black and look at the camera. Hadelich smiles softly, and Handler holders her baton close to her chin.
Suxiao Yang: Hadelich; Peter Rigaud: Handler
Violinist Augustin Hadelich and conductor Anna Handler

Saturday, August 16, 2025
8:00 PM

BSO Assistant Conductor Anna Handler makes her Tanglewood and BSO debuts, conducting three major works from the Western classical tradition: Brahms’s Tragic Overture, Schumann’s Symphony No. 4, and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with GRAMMY-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich.

Anna Handler, conductor
Augustin Hadelich, violin

Johannes BRAHMS Tragic Overture
Robert SCHUMANN Symphony No. 4
Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

