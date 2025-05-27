Handler’s Boston Symphony Debut with Hadelich, at Tanglewood

Saturday, August 16, 2025

8:00 PM

BSO Assistant Conductor Anna Handler makes her Tanglewood and BSO debuts, conducting three major works from the Western classical tradition: Brahms’s Tragic Overture, Schumann’s Symphony No. 4, and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with GRAMMY-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich.

Anna Handler, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

Johannes BRAHMS Tragic Overture

Robert SCHUMANN Symphony No. 4

Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto

