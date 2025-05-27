Yamada Conducts Holst’s “The Planets” and Poulenc’s “Gloria” with González, at Tanglewood
Saturday, August 23, 2025
8:00 PM
Kazuki Yamada, Music Director of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, leads a program of Holst’s iconic suite The Planets and Poulenc’s emotionally evocative Gloria with soloist Raquel González and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. This Gloria performance is dedicated to soprano Adele Addison, who turns 100 this year and debuted the work with the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 1961.
Kazuki Yamada, conductor
Raquel González, soprano
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
James Burton, conductor
Francis POULENC Gloria
Gustav HOLST The Planets
For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.