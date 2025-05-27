Yamada Conducts Holst’s “The Planets” and Poulenc’s “Gloria” with González, at Tanglewood

Saturday, August 23, 2025

8:00 PM

Kazuki Yamada, Music Director of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, leads a program of Holst’s iconic suite The Planets and Poulenc’s emotionally evocative Gloria with soloist Raquel González and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. This Gloria performance is dedicated to soprano Adele Addison, who turns 100 this year and debuted the work with the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 1961.

Kazuki Yamada, conductor

Raquel González, soprano

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

Francis POULENC Gloria

Gustav HOLST The Planets

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.