The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Yamada Conducts Holst’s “The Planets” and Poulenc’s “Gloria” with González, at Tanglewood

Published August 23, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Raquel González wears a white gown, shiny earrings, and pink lipstick. She smiles at the camera widely. Kazuki Yamada wears black tails tuxedo and a continental tie, and looks out a window wistfully.
Arielle Doneson: González; Zuzanna Specjal: Yamada
Soprano Raquel González and conductor Kazuki Yamada

Saturday, August 23, 2025
8:00 PM

Kazuki Yamada, Music Director of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, leads a program of Holst’s iconic suite The Planets and Poulenc’s emotionally evocative Gloria with soloist Raquel González and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus. This Gloria performance is dedicated to soprano Adele Addison, who turns 100 this year and debuted the work with the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 1961.

Kazuki Yamada, conductor 
Raquel González, soprano
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
 James Burton, conductor 

Francis POULENC Gloria 
Gustav HOLST The Planets

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

