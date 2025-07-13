© 2025
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

The BSO Performs Sibelius, with Adés and Kuusisto

Published July 13, 2025 at 7:00 PM EDT
Pekka Kuusisto smiles brightly and looks to his right. He's wearing a black jacket and large plastic-framed glasses.
Bard Gundersen
Pekka Kuusisto

Sunday, July 13, 2025
7:00 PM

Conductor Thomas Adés leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a program featuring Sibelius’s only concerto, performed by Finnish violinist Pekka Kuusisto, a work by Gabriella Smith that portrays the sizzling sand and pounding surf of Point Reyes, California, and Sibelius’s Symphony No. 5.

Thomas Adés, conductor
Pekka Kuusisto, violin

Gabriella SMITH Tumblebird Contrails
Jean SIBELIUS Violin Concerto
SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

