The BSO Performs Sibelius, with Adés and Kuusisto
Sunday, July 13, 2025
7:00 PM
Conductor Thomas Adés leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a program featuring Sibelius’s only concerto, performed by Finnish violinist Pekka Kuusisto, a work by Gabriella Smith that portrays the sizzling sand and pounding surf of Point Reyes, California, and Sibelius’s Symphony No. 5.
Thomas Adés, conductor
Pekka Kuusisto, violin
Gabriella SMITH Tumblebird Contrails
Jean SIBELIUS Violin Concerto
SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5
