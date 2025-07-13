The BSO Performs Sibelius, with Adés and Kuusisto

Sunday, July 13, 2025

7:00 PM

Conductor Thomas Adés leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a program featuring Sibelius’s only concerto, performed by Finnish violinist Pekka Kuusisto, a work by Gabriella Smith that portrays the sizzling sand and pounding surf of Point Reyes, California, and Sibelius’s Symphony No. 5.

Thomas Adés, conductor

Pekka Kuusisto, violin

Gabriella SMITH Tumblebird Contrails

Jean SIBELIUS Violin Concerto

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 5

