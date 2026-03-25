At Tanglewood, Luisi Conducts Brahms and Chopin, with Eric Lu

Sunday, July 12, 2026

7:00 PM

In the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s first Sunday performance of the 2026 Tanglewood season, Dallas Symphony Music Director Fabio Luisi leads the BSO in Sophia Jani’s “What do flowers do at night?,” Brahms’s Symphony No. 2, and Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with soloist and Bedford, MA native Eric Lu.

Fabio Luisi, conductor

Eric Lu, piano

Sophia JANI What do flowers do at night?

Frédéric CHOPIN Piano Concerto No. 2

Johannes BRAHMS Symphony No. 2

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.