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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

At Tanglewood, Luisi Conducts Brahms and Chopin, with Eric Lu

Published July 12, 2026 at 7:00 PM EDT
Conductor Fabio Luisi and pianist Eric Lu
Moniker Rittershaus: Luisi; Łukasz Rajchert: Lu
Conductor Fabio Luisi and pianist Eric Lu

Sunday, July 12, 2026
7:00 PM

In the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s first Sunday performance of the 2026 Tanglewood season, Dallas Symphony Music Director Fabio Luisi leads the BSO in Sophia Jani’s “What do flowers do at night?,” Brahms’s Symphony No. 2, and Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with soloist and Bedford, MA native Eric Lu.

Fabio Luisi, conductor 
Eric Lu, piano 

Sophia JANI What do flowers do at night?
Frédéric CHOPIN Piano Concerto No. 2
Johannes BRAHMS Symphony No. 2

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra TanglewoodBoston Symphony OrchestraFabio LuisiEric LuSophia JaniFrederic ChopinJohannes Brahms