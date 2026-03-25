Beethoven’s “Emperor” at Tanglewood, with Bronfman and Salonen
Friday, July 31, 2026
8:00 PM
Esa-Pekka Salonen leads the Boston Symphony in the passionate Prelude and Liebestod from Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde andSibelius’s Symphony No. 7, as well as Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 with soloist Yefim Bronfman.
Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor
Yefim Bronfman, piano
Richard WAGNER Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde
Jean SIBELIUS Symphony No. 7
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor
For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.