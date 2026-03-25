Beethoven’s “Emperor” at Tanglewood, with Bronfman and Salonen

Friday, July 31, 2026

8:00 PM

Esa-Pekka Salonen leads the Boston Symphony in the passionate Prelude and Liebestod from Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde andSibelius’s Symphony No. 7, as well as Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 with soloist Yefim Bronfman.

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

Yefim Bronfman, piano

Richard WAGNER Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde

Jean SIBELIUS Symphony No. 7

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.