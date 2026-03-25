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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven’s “Emperor” at Tanglewood, with Bronfman and Salonen

Published July 31, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
Composer Esa-Pekka Salonen and pianist Yefim Bronfman
Andrew Eccles: Salonen; Dario Acosta: Bronfman
Composer Esa-Pekka Salonen and pianist Yefim Bronfman

Friday, July 31, 2026
8:00 PM

Esa-Pekka Salonen leads the Boston Symphony in the passionate Prelude and Liebestod from Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde andSibelius’s Symphony No. 7, as well as Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 with soloist Yefim Bronfman.

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor 
Yefim Bronfman, piano 

Richard WAGNER Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde
Jean SIBELIUS Symphony No. 7
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor 

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Ludwig van BeethovenEsa-Pekka SalonenYefim BronfmanBoston Symphony OrchestraTanglewoodJean SibeliusRichard Wagner