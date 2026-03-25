“We The People,” Part 1: Yo-Yo Ma and Renaud Capuçon perform Brahms at Tanglewood
Friday, August 7, 2026
8:00 PM
In the first of three BSO concerts curated by Yo-Yo Ma, he and violinist Renaud Capuçon are the soloists in the Double Concerto by Brahms, part of a program led by BSO Assistant Conductor Samy Rachid that also includes an orchestral arrangement of Brahms's String Sextet No. 2 and Gabriel Fauré’s beautiful Cantique de Jean Racine, sung by Berkshire Lyric.
Samy Rachid, conductor
Renaud Capuçon, violin
Yo-Yo Ma, cello and host
Berkshire Lyric
Jack Brown, conductor
Gabriel FAURÉ Cantique de Jean Racine
Johannes BRAHMS (arr. ATTERBERG) String Sextet No. 2 in G, Op. 36
BRAHMS Double Concerto for violin, cello, and orchestra
For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.