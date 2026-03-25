“We The People,” Part 1: Yo-Yo Ma and Renaud Capuçon perform Brahms at Tanglewood

Friday, August 7, 2026

8:00 PM

In the first of three BSO concerts curated by Yo-Yo Ma, he and violinist Renaud Capuçon are the soloists in the Double Concerto by Brahms, part of a program led by BSO Assistant Conductor Samy Rachid that also includes an orchestral arrangement of Brahms's String Sextet No. 2 and Gabriel Fauré’s beautiful Cantique de Jean Racine, sung by Berkshire Lyric.

Samy Rachid, conductor

Renaud Capuçon, violin

Yo-Yo Ma, cello and host

Berkshire Lyric

Jack Brown, conductor

Gabriel FAURÉ Cantique de Jean Racine

Johannes BRAHMS (arr. ATTERBERG) String Sextet No. 2 in G, Op. 36

BRAHMS Double Concerto for violin, cello, and orchestra

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.