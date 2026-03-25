“We The People,” Part 2: Yo-Yo Ma, Aoife O’Donovan, and Jennifer Kreisberg at Tanglewood

Saturday, August 8, 2026

8:00 PM

In the second of three concerts curated by Yo-Yo Ma, the BSO explores the vibrancy of American music and its reflection of the triumphs and tragedies of our country with Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Aoife O'Donovan and composer, singer, and teacher Jennifer Kreisberg of the Tuscarora Nation, all led by conductors Teddy Abrams and Ken-David Masur.

Teddy Abrams and Ken-David Masur, conductors

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Aoife O'Donovan, vocalist

Jennifer Kreisberg, vocalist

The Many Voices of American Music

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.