“We The People,” Part 2: Yo-Yo Ma, Aoife O’Donovan, and Jennifer Kreisberg at Tanglewood
Saturday, August 8, 2026
8:00 PM
In the second of three concerts curated by Yo-Yo Ma, the BSO explores the vibrancy of American music and its reflection of the triumphs and tragedies of our country with Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Aoife O'Donovan and composer, singer, and teacher Jennifer Kreisberg of the Tuscarora Nation, all led by conductors Teddy Abrams and Ken-David Masur.
Teddy Abrams and Ken-David Masur, conductors
Yo-Yo Ma, cello
Aoife O'Donovan, vocalist
Jennifer Kreisberg, vocalist
The Many Voices of American Music
For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.