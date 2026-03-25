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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

“We The People,” Part 2: Yo-Yo Ma, Aoife O’Donovan, and Jennifer Kreisberg at Tanglewood

Published August 8, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
Singers Aoife O'Donovan and Jennifer Kreisberg
Courtesy of the BSO
Singers Aoife O'Donovan and Jennifer Kreisberg

Saturday, August 8, 2026
8:00 PM

In the second of three concerts curated by Yo-Yo Ma, the BSO explores the vibrancy of American music and its reflection of the triumphs and tragedies of our country with Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Aoife O'Donovan and composer, singer, and teacher Jennifer Kreisberg of the Tuscarora Nation, all led by conductors Teddy Abrams and Ken-David Masur.

Teddy Abrams and Ken-David Masur, conductors
Yo-Yo Ma, cello 
Aoife O'Donovan, vocalist 
Jennifer Kreisberg, vocalist

The Many Voices of American Music

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra TanglewoodYo-Yo MaTeddy AbramsKen-David MasurAoife O'DonovanJennifer Kreisberg"We The People"