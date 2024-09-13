Bach's B Minor Mass, with Suzuki and H+H
Sunday, September 22, 2024
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, frequent guest conductor Masaaki Suzuki returns to Symphony Hall to lead five soloists and the H+H Orchestra and Chorus in Bach's choral masterpiece, performed with period instruments.
Masaaki Suzuki, conductor
Hana Blažíková, soprano
Olivia Vermeulen, mezzo-soprano
Tim Mead, countertenor
Shimon Yoshida, tenor
Timothy Edlin, bass-baritone
Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus
J.S. BACH Mass in B Minor
This concert was recorded on April 7, 2024 at Symphony Hall.
Read program notes for this concert
Learn more about the Handel and Haydn Society
Alan McLellan spoke with Masaaki Suzuki about his history with the B Minor Mass as well as its legacy as Bach's final work. Listen with the audio player above.