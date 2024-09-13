© 2024
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
In Concert

Bach's B Minor Mass, with Suzuki and H+H

Published September 22, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT
Conductor Masaaki Suzuki, standing outside in front of a church entrance in a dark coat.
Marco Borggreve
Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Sunday, September 22, 2024
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, frequent guest conductor Masaaki Suzuki returns to Symphony Hall to lead five soloists and the H+H Orchestra and Chorus in Bach's choral masterpiece, performed with period instruments.

Masaaki Suzuki, conductor
Hana Blažíková, soprano
Olivia Vermeulen, mezzo-soprano
Tim Mead, countertenor
Shimon Yoshida, tenor
Timothy Edlin, bass-baritone
Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus

J.S. BACH Mass in B Minor

This concert was recorded on April 7, 2024 at Symphony Hall.

Read program notes for this concert

Learn more about the Handel and Haydn Society

Alan McLellan spoke with Masaaki Suzuki about his history with the B Minor Mass as well as its legacy as Bach's final work. Listen with the audio player above.

In Concert Masaaki SuzukiHandel and Haydn SocietyH+HJohann Sebastian BachHana BlažíkováOlivia VermeulenTim MeadShimon YoshidaTimothy Edlin