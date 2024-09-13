Bach's B Minor Mass, with Suzuki and H+H

Sunday, September 22, 2024

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, frequent guest conductor Masaaki Suzuki returns to Symphony Hall to lead five soloists and the H+H Orchestra and Chorus in Bach's choral masterpiece, performed with period instruments.

Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Hana Blažíková, soprano

Olivia Vermeulen, mezzo-soprano

Tim Mead, countertenor

Shimon Yoshida, tenor

Timothy Edlin, bass-baritone

Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus

J.S. BACH Mass in B Minor

This concert was recorded on April 7, 2024 at Symphony Hall.

Alan McLellan spoke with Masaaki Suzuki about his history with the B Minor Mass as well as its legacy as Bach's final work. Listen with the audio player above.

