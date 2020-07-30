Bach's B minor Mass, on Choral Masterworks

Sunday at 9pm on Sunday Night Choral Masterworks, Masaaki Suzuki leads Bach Collegium Japan in music that reflects every dimension of the human spirit, from quiet introspection to exuberant joy.
For many of us, singing has been a source of comfort, community, and personal expression throughout our lives, in times of trouble and in times of celebration. But now, during this most troublesome time of COVID-19, singing has been acknowledged as an unsafe activity. It’s a bitter irony that the very thing that would comfort us most – singing together – is the thing that is most dangerous!
That’s why we’re bringing you Sunday Night Choral Masterworks, Sundays at 9pm on WCRB. It’s our opportunity to share superb recordings of some of the greatest music ever composed for choir. These are the sounds that will ring in our ears, until we can raise our voices again!
Here's our schedule:
- Sunday, Aug. 2 - Bach's Mass in B minor, performed by Bach Collegium Japan, led by Masaaki Suzuki, with sopranos Carolyn Sampson and Rachel Nicholls, countertenor Robin Blaze, tenor Gerd Türk, and bass Peter Kooy
- Sunday, Aug. 9 - Faure's Requiem, performed by the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and the Boston Symphony Orchestra, led by Seiji Ozawa, with soprano Barbara Bonney and baritone Håkan Hagegård
- Sunday, Aug. 16 - Handel's Solomon, performed by the Berlin RIAS Chamber Chorus and Academy for Ancient Music Berlin, led by Daniel Reuss, with sopranos Carolyn Sampson and Susan Gritton, alto Sarah Connolly, tenor Mark Padmore, and bass David Wilson-Johnson
- Sunday, Aug. 23 (at 7pm) - Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, performed by the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and the Boston Symphony Orchestra, led by Andris Nelsons, with soprano Katie Van Kooten, mezzo-soprano Tamara Mumford, tenor Russell Thomas, and bass-baritone John Relyea
- Sunday, Aug. 30 - Mozart's "Coronation" Mass, performed by the Handel and Haydn Society, led by Harry Christophers, with soprano Teresa Wakim, mezzo-soprano Paula Murrihy, tenor Thomas Cooley, and baritone Sumner Thompson
- Sunday, Sep. 6 - Vaughan Williams's Dona Nobis Pacem, performed by the London Philharmonic Choir and Orchestra, led by Bryden Thomson, with soprano Edith Wiens and baritone Brian Rayner Cook